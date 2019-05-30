Sarri’s agent trying to push through Juventus move

Maurizio Sarri’s agent is trying to convince Chelsea to relinquish him of his contract so he can move freely to Juventus.

Sarri successfully guided Chelsea to Europa League glory on Wednesday and also finished third in the Premier League, securing Champions League football for next season, but he faces an uncertain future with reports suggesting he wants a swift return to Italy.

According to Calciomercato.it, Sarri’s agent is in talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to allow the former Napoli tactician to leave so he can move to Juve, with a decision expected within the next 48 hours.

Sarri has only been with the Premier League side for one season but has experienced a turbulent relationship with the fans who aren’t totally convinced by his style of football.

Were Sarri to join Juve, the 60-year-old is said to be keen on bolstering the defence with Kalidou Koulibaly, Andreas Christensen and Toby Alderweireld all in the crosshairs.

Juventus are currently searching for a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri who left the club after five incredibly successful seasons in Turin.