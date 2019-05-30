Sassuolo 2018/2019 Season Review

Sassuolo started the season off with great motivation and ambition after strengthening the team with some major signings.

Kevin Prince Boateng, Manuel Locatelli, Mauricio Lemos and Federico Di Francesco would link up alongside Domenico Berardi and Khouma Babacar, to propel Sassuolo to a spot in the Europa League.

However, the Neroverdi struggled for consistency all season and coach Roberto De Zerbi, struggled to maintain his credibility. However, the real downfall for Sassuolo was when Boateng left in the middle of the season to sign with Barcelona.

Nevertheless, this team still had great potential to actually be competitive as there are a lot outstanding young talent, but the problem lies in the fact that they often looked sloppy and disinterested on the pitch.

Player of the Season: Domenico Berardi

Though it clearly wasn’t Domenico Berardi’s best season as he only managed to score eight goals. Berardi fought to prove himself as the forward he aspires to be for this club. That said, at 24 years of age, he is definitely their most reliable player and he is without a doubt their true leader as this team would not have survived without him.

Best signing: Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng is the signing that no one saw coming. No one thought that Sassuolo would be serious enough to invest in an older and more experienced player like Boateng. He scored some amazing and crucial goals against Cagliari, Genoa, Empoli, and Bologna and he would have had a fantastic record if only he would have stayed.

The Coach: Roberto De Zerbi

After Roberto De Zerbi battled to save Benevento from complete embarrassment in the 2017/18 season, he quickly became the talk of the town when he signed with Sassuolo as it was thought to be a good choice. However, despite the promising players he signed over the summer, he failed to keep the team on a winning streak, and he lost many games that should have been easy wins.

Memorable Moment:

The first match between Sassuolo v Genoa ended 5-3 and it was definitely a night to remember for the Neroverdi. Sassuolo looked comfortable and in control of the match up until the end when Genoa began making their comeback. Nevertheless, it was an exciting game and we saw what Sassuolo were capable of as they looked like they were ready to take on any club in Serie A and kept the fans hopeful for a fun and successful season.

The Bad

The worst thing out of this season was the fact that Sassuolo were not competitive enough to fight for a spot in the Europa League. Sassuolo have been back in the Serie A for a few seasons and every year they seem like they are almost on par with the other clubs that fight for that spot. However, they continue to disappoint even though they have a lot of promising and talented players.