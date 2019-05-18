Sassuolo dent Roma’s Champions League ambitions

MAPEI STADIUM (REGGIO EMILIA) – Roma’s Champions League hopes were dealt a bitter blow on Saturday evening as Sassuolo kept their first ever Serie A clean sheet against the Giallorossi in a scoreless draw at a wintery Mapei Stadium.

In 11 previous meetings, the Neroverdi had leaked 23 top-flight goals against the capital side but a combination of good defending, seemingly wider-than-usual posts and a higher power protecting Andrea Consigli’s goal kept them at bay.

But what stood out most wasn’t anything on the pitch, despite the seriousness of the consequences for Roma, as Daniele De Rossi’s imminent and forced exit was dominating much of what went on in the stands and frustrations were vented at president James Pallotta. As well, Alfred Duncan fell victim to some unfortunate racist abuse before the game was ended.

On the pitch, there wasn’t all that much of note that occurred early on but the game’s first real opening fell to Domenico Berardi. Sassuolo constructed a patient attack and moved the ball around well before Duncan cleverly opened another pocket for Pol Lirola to attack on the right with a clever flicked pass. The Spaniard pulled back to the No.25, whose effort deflected harmlessly wide.

Claudio Ranieri’s side did have their own ventures forward although it’s fair to say those came and went without any real trouble being caused. Andrea Consigli punched a cross half-clear that Edin Dzeko looked to loop back towards goal from about 30 yards but it never really troubled.

Cengiz Under then did his bit by venturing on a mazing and winding run in from the right that came to an unfortunate end as his cutback wasn’t met with the purest of strikes.

If things started slowly then the off-field frustration from the away end wasn’t exactly helping matters. Twice in the space of three minutes referee Fabio Maresca was forced to stop the game with either side looking to build an attack as Roma’s support threw smoke bombs into Consigli’s six-yard box.

It was the Neroverdi who should have been ahead at the break and had Antonio Mirante not been in goal, they probably would have been. Filip Djuricic got loose in the area, beat the offside trap, and drove a low strike across goal but the 35-year-old reacted brilliantly to turn it wide with an outstretched leg.

Duncan and Berardi were again central as another chance passed without punishment. The former powered down the left and rolled the ball across Consigli’s goal where Berardi was arriving but the forward just couldn’t get there in time as he slid along the slippery Mapei surface and off the pitch behind the goal.

Manuel Locatelli audaciously attempted to channel the spirit of Francesco Totti from the opposition soon after. More good possession play found Sassuolo probing the Roma backline and when they couldn’t be breached, the ex-AC Milan midfielder attempted a chipped effort from outside the area but it fell over the bar.

Zaniolo then troubled at the other end before Jeremie Boga came close again for the hosts with a curling effort from the left that narrowly missed the top corner. Next Under was on call and the Turk drifted in from the right wing once more and the ball eventually found its way to Stephan El Shaarawy’s feet. Il Faraone teed himself up as the ball sat nicely for what appeared to be a simple volley from inside 12 yards but he somehow missed the target.

Federico Fazio turned playmaker on the hour mark and Dzeko oddly benefitted from El Shaarawy fulfilling the target-man duties. A long ball was played into the Italian’s chest and he set up Dzeko nicely on the edge of the area from where he placed an effort off the post.

The tide had turned and it took a good save from Consigli not even a minute later to deny Bryan Cristante from close range.

But Sassuolo remained a threat and nobody looked more troubling than Boga in possession, dominating Alessandro Florenzi in their individual battle on the flank.

The pressure continued to mount on Roberto De Zerbi’s side’s defence, but they couldn’t be overcome.

Consgili’s post was apparently being guarded by some sort of higher spirit, as the ball continued to find new ways to stay out as it trickled against the upright again. A low ball in from the left resulted in a complete mixup bwtween the goalkeeper and his defence, allowing the ball to be diverted inadvertently towards goal only to hit the post and be cleared.

More attempts came at either end, but neither side could find that final touch to break the deadlock.

Fazio did have a late goal ruled out, before he fired over from close range with a final chance.

Unhappy ultras

It’s not exactly news that Roma’s ultras haven’t got the most amicable of feelings towards James Pallotta, but the club’s decision to allow Daniele De Rossi’s departure this summer have caused those emotions to come to the surface again.

"Praise to you Daniele the last emperor." It's clear whose side Roma's ultras are taking. #SassuoloRoma #FIFattheGames

“Pallotta, piece of s**t” rang out from the away end repeatedly throughout the game having started long before things got underway, while the Roman’s name was chanted in admiration.

“Praise to you Daniele, the last emperor,” read a banner held up as the teams came onto the pitch, and it appears as though these frustrations are only going to keep simmering as long as Pallotta remains in his position as president.

More monkey chants

It’s not what you want to see, hear or write about when going to a football game with important consequences, but Alfred Duncan was the victim of some audible racist abuse in the form of monkey chants from the away support.

After unsuccessfully chasing a ball and ending up off the pitch under the Roma end, the chants were aimed in his direction.

The midfielder acknowledged them and stood looking at those responsible, before walking away and making some kind of gesture in their direction.

Given they sounded as though they were the result of the actions of a minority, it’s unlikely that any action will be taken.