Sassuolo v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Sassuolo will be keen to put a dent in Roma’s Champions League hopes this Saturday afternoon as they welcome the Giallorossi to the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia.

But history suggests it will be Eternal City side who are celebrating, as Roma are unbeaten in each of their 11 Serie A meetings against Sassuolo and they have won their last such two against the Neroverdi.

The Romans have impressed on the road against Saturday’s hosts as well, and they have won all five of their Serie A away games against Sassuolo, scoring 11 goals and conceding only once.

Goals are likely for the visitors. Sassuolo have never kept a clean sheet in their 11 Serie A matches against Roma.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Demiral, Ferrari, Rogerio; Locatelli, Magnanelli, Duncan; Djuricic, Berardi, Boga.

Roma: Mirante; Florenzi, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov; Cristante, Nzonzi, Zaniolo; Under, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.