Scaroni: AC Milan are supportive of Gattuso

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has offered his support to under-fire coach Gennaro Gattuso ahead of their remaining three Serie A games.

Things have taken a negative turn at the Stadio San Siro but with the Rossoneri still aiming at the Champions League, Scaroni is supportive of the man at the helm.

“On Monday evening I saw positive signs from the team,” Scaroni said to ANSA.

“They suffered but stayed in the game despite the difficulties.

“We are, despite everything, three points from the Champions League. I’m confident for the final games, which won’t be easy.

“But for now, the whole club is working hard to achieve the best possible result and both the coach and the staff have our utmost confidence.”