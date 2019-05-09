Serie A Goal of the Month | April 2019

As is always the way, Serie A treated us to a host of goals in the last month, but some shone brighter than the rest.

April’s Goal of the Month competition was a close one, but the team at Forza Italian Football team have cast their votes and a Portuguese freekick machine has, unsurprisingly, come out on top.

Bruno Alves’ strike against AC Milan takes this month’s award, giving the Parma captain deserved recognition for an incredible month and campaign.

In the dying moments, the Crociati were awarded a freekick on the edge of the box, trailing to Samu Castillejo’s previous header.

Big Bruno stepped up, the Stadio Ennio Tardini fell silent in anticipation, and he sent a perfect strike over the wall and out of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s reach to give the Gialloblu a point and put a dent in Milan’s Champions League ambitions.

You can see the strike and all of Serie A’s other best efforts below.