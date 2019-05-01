Serie A Player of the Week | Round 34

The Champions League race is alive and well in Serie A and Lazio are very much still in the chase thanks to a 2-1 win over Sampdoria in round 34.

Putting the Aquile two goals ahead within 20 minutes, Caicedo continued his purple patch in front of goal against a tricky opponent.

His third-minute opener made it three games on the bounce in which he has scored, which was a first for him, having scored in consecutive games for just the first time in February.

The turn of the year was kind to the Ecuadorian, who has seven of his eight goals this season in 2019.