Serie A Player of the Week | Round 35

If Atalanta are to achieve the unthinkable and qualify for next season’s Champions League, there are few, if any, individuals who deserve more recognition than Papu Gomez.

Despite Gian Piero Gasperini assembling an incredible team as a collective, the No.10 stands out on a weekly basis and his performance against Lazio on Sunday was just the latest example.

La Dea’s captain was his usual brilliant self as he drove Atalanta to a memorable comeback win at the Stadio Olimpico to tighten their grip on fourth place against direct rivals for the spot.

Pouncing on a Wallace error, Papu looked clear through on goal but when forced wide he kept calm and rather than shooting when most would have, he just waited for reinforcements. When they came, he teed up Remo Freuler but the Swiss ran beyond the ball and Timothy Castagne was there to tap in.

It was a corner from the Argentine that saw the third goal come as well when Wallace diverted the ball into his own goal.