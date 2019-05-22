Serie A Player of the Week | Round 37

Udinese took a sizeable step towards preserving their Serie A status in round 37 as they beat SPAL 3-2 at the Dacia Arena.

Samir and Stefano Okaka were the goalscoring heroes, but another player shone even brighter on the day and that was Rodrigo De Paul.

The Argentine has carried the Zebrette at times this season and had it not been for his presence it’s easy to imagine that they would be even worse off than they already are.

De Paul was central again in their latest win, as he delivered the assist for each of their three goals, stepping up when it mattered most and almost guaranteeing the Friulani’s participation in next season’s Serie A.