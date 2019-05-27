Serie A Player of the Week | Round 38

Everyone got a glimpse of Pazza Inter on Sunday night as they made hard work of Empoli to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and the Nerazzurri have their goalkeeper Samir Handanovic to thank for the most part.

Empoli needed a win to make sure of their Serie A status, while Inter needed a victory to ensure they made the top four. It was a nervy evening at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as the Nerazzurri huffed and puffed, but were unable to blow the Azzurri house down.

A crucial first half save kept Inter in the game, as Empoli almost took the lead against the run of play. But it was at the end of the game when the Slovenian really earned his wages.

Diego Farias, Hamed Junior Traore, then right at the death Salih Ucan went one-on-one with Handanovic and the Inter goalkeeper stodd tall, saving a goal that, while saving Empoli, would have condemned Inter to the Europa League.

The roar from the Inter fans at that particular save was deafening.