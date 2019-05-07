Serie A Team of the Week | Round 35

Napoli secured a top two finish, as Juventus drew with Torino in the Derby and Atalanta beat Lazio in Rome to enhance their Champions League chances.

AC Milan beat Bologna, as Inter drew at Udinese. At the bottom, a big win for Empoli over Fiorentina, as the Azzurro continue to believe in safety.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 formation deployed.

Bartolomiej Dragowski – Empoli (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Simply impeccable against Fiorentina, with a number of huge saves to keep the clean sheet and help his team win the Tuscan derby.

Berat Djimsiti – Atalanta (2 apps)

Was a factor in Wallace’s own goal, and was pin point perfect at the back, giving Felipe Caicedo and Ciro Immobile no chance.

Cristian Romero – Genoa (2 apps)

Solid all round performance at the back, giving the Roma strikers a terrible evening, and scoring the 91st minute equaliser to salvage a point for the Grifone.

Felipe – SPAL (3 apps)

A brace to make it three goals in two matches. Not bad for a centre back.

Jasmin Kurtic – SPAL (5 apps)

Another great performance, with the icing on the cake of another goal to help SPAL secure another Serie A season.

Sasa Lukic – Torino

His first goal of the season couldn’t have come at a better time than against the city rivals. He also provided an effective performance in midfield.

Hamed Junior Traore – Empoli (2 apps)

The heart of Empoli in the middle, absolutely dominant over the Fiorentina midfield, which he will be part of from next season.

Suso – AC Milan (3 apps)

Finally back on the scoresheet with a vital goal.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (4 apps)

El Papu has truly hit top form, and it’s a problem for anyone who plays La Dea. On the weekend it was Lazio, torn apart by the Argentinian’s all round performance and two assists.

Fabio Quagliarella – Sampdoria (8 apps)

Another two goals to improve his tally, and become the oldest player in Serie A to ever score 25 or more goals in a single season in the past 50 years. Can anyone take the Capocannoniere title from him?

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus (6 apps)

His 21st goal of the season to salvage a point for Juve in the city Derby with a beautiful header.