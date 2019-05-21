Serie A Team of the Week | Round 37

Atalanta climbed to third drawing against Juventus putting them on the cusp of Champions League football.

Inter crumbled at Napoli, and AC Milan’s win means the Rossoneri are still in the race for a Champions League spot, whilst Roma’s draw means the Giallorossi are all but out of it.

At the bottom, huge win for Empoli to keep their hopes of survival alive, as Fiorentina are seriously at risk of being relegated to Serie B, after losing at Parma. Bologna and Udinese secured safety.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Gigio Donnarumma – AC Milan (5 Team of the Week appearances)

It could have all gone wrong for the Rossoneri, had they conceded. Donnarumma was the hero, saving a crucial penalty.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Empoli (4 apps)

Simply unstoppable down the right flank. His fourth goal of the season as icing on the cake of a fantastic performance.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (6 apps)

That goal line clearance is emblematic of his season. Almost perfect.

Bastos – Lazio

Battled with Palacio and all the Bologna attack doing his job fairly well, and then went forward to score a beautiful goal.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli (4 apps)

A goal of the season contender to break the deadlock against Inter, as well as constant quality throughout.

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli (5 apps)

Back on the scoresheet with a brace, showcasing his qualities once again after a difficult spell.

Hamed Junior Traore – Empoli (5 apps)

Yet another all round performance, dominating the midfield against Torino.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (7 apps)

His 13th goal of the season, topping a quality performance at the Allianz Stadium and giving Atalanta the all important point to be a step closer to a Champions League finish.

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese (6 apps)

Three assists out of three for Udinese’s goals, in what was a man of the match performance.

Stefano Okaka – Udinese (3 apps)

A brace and plenty of hard work to help Udinese secure safety.

Rodrigo Palacio – Bologna (2 apps)

Unstoppable. Served two assists to help Bologna secure the point needed to confirm their Serie A spot for next season.