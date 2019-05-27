Serie A Team of the Week | Round 38

Atalanta and Inter clinched the final Champions League spot in a dramatic last match day, as Empoli were relegated to Serie B.

AC Milan and Roma qualified to the Europa League in the end, with Genoa and Fiorentina avoiding relegation.

Our final 2018/19 Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Keep an eye for the upcoming Team of the Season soon!

Samir Handanovic – Inter (4 Team of the Week appearances)

Him and Bart?omiej Dr?gowski were the two best players on the pitch at the Giuseppe Meazza. The Inter Captain made at least three incredible saves, absolutely decisive in taking the Nerazzurri to the Champions League.

Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter (4 apps)

Inter’s saviour in the end, with an incredible clearance. The spirit every single Nerazzurri player should have.

Sebastien De Maio – Udinese

Did his job at the back and also scored the winning goal.

Lorenzo De Silvestri – Torino (2 apps)

A constant machine down the right flank. The icing on the cake was Toro’s third goal.

Radja Nainggolan – Inter (6 apps)

One of the most criticised players this season, yet amongst the most decisive. Put in the usual spirit, and then was as cool as ice to fire home the goal that sent Inter to Champions League football.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan

One assist, two goals: what more could he have done?

Daniele De Rossi – Roma (3 apps)

The motor of the Giallorossi, one last time. Enjoyed the perfect send off after a life dedicated to Roma.

Blerim Dzemaili – Bologna

An all round top performance and a wonder goal.

Papu Gomez – Atalanta (7 apps)

A goal and an assist – always at the heart of La Dea’s attack.

Federico Santander – Bologna (3 apps)

A brace to end a season of ups and downs, with a lucky goal and a beautiful one.

Gianluca Caprari – Sampdoria (3 apps)

A super goal from a free kick, as well as a great impact coming on as a substitute against Juventus.