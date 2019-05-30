Serie A Top 5: Defenders 2018/19

Occasional viewers of Italian football will no doubt have expected Cristiano Ronaldo to break widespread goalscoring records like in both England and Spain, but a moderately low domestic total highlight the continued strength of Serie A defences.
A league that has hosted the likes of Paolo Maldini, Lilian Thuram and Ivan Cordoba will always pride itself in its defensive resolve, and this season has presented a number of players for fans to laud.
Here are Forza Italian Football‘s top five defenders during the 2018/19 Serie A season.
5. Joao Cancelo – Juventus
After a wonderful debut Serie A campaign with Inter last season, the domestic juggernaut that is Juventus swooped in to take the full-back and will not be regretting a cent of the €40 million they paid Valencia.
After former right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner’s powers started to diminish, the Old Lady had been struggling for a replacement, but appear to have resolved that issue for the next half-decade at least.