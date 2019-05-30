Serie A Top 5: Defenders 2018/19

Occasional viewers of Italian football will no doubt have expected Cristiano Ronaldo to break widespread goalscoring records like in both England and Spain, but a moderately low domestic total highlight the continued strength of Serie A defences.

A league that has hosted the likes of Paolo Maldini, Lilian Thuram and Ivan Cordoba will always pride itself in its defensive resolve, and this season has presented a number of players for fans to laud.

Here are Forza Italian Football‘s top five defenders during the 2018/19 Serie A season.