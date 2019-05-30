Serie A Top 5: Goalkeepers 2018/19

As a goalkeeper you are more likely to make bigger headlines for a game-changing mistake than even a match-winner stop, so a season of uneventful solidity often goes unnoticed when the plaudits are distributed.

Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon was often the benchmark for a Serie A custodian to judge whether they had performed on the peninsula over the last nine months, but his departure to Paris Saint-Germain gave others the chance to steal his crown.

Here are Forza Italian Football‘s top five goalkeepers during the 2018/19 Serie A season.