Serie A Top 5: Goalkeepers 2018/19

As a goalkeeper you are more likely to make bigger headlines for a game-changing mistake than even a match-winner stop, so a season of uneventful solidity often goes unnoticed when the plaudits are distributed.
Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon was often the benchmark for a Serie A custodian to judge whether they had performed on the peninsula over the last nine months, but his departure to Paris Saint-Germain gave others the chance to steal his crown.
Here are Forza Italian Football‘s top five goalkeepers during the 2018/19 Serie A season.
5. Alban Lafont – Fiorentina
Although La Viola find themselves in a relegation battle on the final game of the season, it would have been so much worst had it not been for the Frenchman’s performances at times during the campaign.
There have been questions raised over the former Toulouse man at times, but when you factor in that he is still only 20-years-old and in his first year with the club, in an unknown championship, he deserves such recognition.