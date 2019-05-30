Serie A Top 5: Strikers 2018/19

It’s notoriously difficult to hit the back of the net in Serie A, but this past season we have been treated to a plethora of top class forward performances.
All eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo after his big money move to Juventus, but it was an Italian football veteran who stole the show.
Here are Forza Italian Football‘s top five strikers during the 2018/19 Serie A season.
5. Arkadiusz Milik – Napoli
Going under the radar for the majority of the season, mostly due to the goalscoring exploits of the other members of the list, Milik was prolific in front of goal once again.
Bagging an impressive 17 Serie A strikes, with none coming from the penalty spot helped Napoli to a comfortable second place.
Milik was also the best free kick taker in Serie A last season, scoring on three set piece occasions.