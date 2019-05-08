Shevchenko: I’d like to coach AC Milan one day

Former AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko has revealed he wants to coach the Rossoneri one day.

The 42-year-old is the current boss of the Ukrainian national team, but he made it clear he would be happy to follow in the footsteps of former teammates and take over at the Diavolo.

“I have a job with the [Ukrainian] national team, though Milan are a part of my life,” he told DAZN. “However, I’m busy at this time.

“Certainly one day I’d like to coach Milan as I have a bond with the club and the fans.

“Almost all of my former teammates are now coaches, and some have even coached Milan. Maybe it will be my turn one day.”

The list of Shevchenko’s former teammates that have coached Milan includes Leonardo, Clarence Seedorf, Filippo Inzaghi, Cristian Brocchi and current boss Gennaro Gattuso.

Gattuso will look to continue the Rossoneri’s march for a Champions League spot this Saturday when they take on Fiorentina.