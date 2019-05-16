Skriniar extends Inter stay until 2023

Inter defender Milan Skriniar has signed a new contract that will see him remain with the Nerazzurri until June 2023.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs – Manchester City and Barcelona amongst them – but he showed his devotion to the Milan giants by sacking his agent and negotiating his own extension in order to stay with the side.

????? | SKRINIAR "I’m very happy to have extended my contract with Inter and I’m proud that I’ll be able to wear this shirt in the future." Full quotes here ???? https://t.co/PnCSavocyd pic.twitter.com/7qmoSY7AFR — Inter (@Inter_en) May 16, 2019

“Together. Because together we are stronger,” read a statement on the Nerazzurri’s official website.”

“Milan Skriniar and Inter have the same aims. And this is why FC Internazionale Milano has extended the Slovakian defender’s contract until 30 June 2023.

“Skriniar arrived at the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2017, he put on our shirt and has never taken it off since.

“His first season was fantastic: he played every minute of all 38 games in the league (scoring four) and earned himself a top 11 place in the Opta ranking.

“A magnificent presence in the centre of our defence. This season, Skriniar, who was born in 1995, has made 44 appearances.”

Skriniar revealed his delight with the extension, and reiterated Inter are focused on reaching their goal of Champions League qualification.

“It’s a great milestone for me, I’m very happy to have extended my contract with Inter and I’m proud that I’ll be able to wear this shirt in the future,” he told Inter TV.

“I want to thank the club and the fans for the confidence that they’ve always shown in me. I personally renewed my contract with Inter. In football, sometimes things go fast and sometimes they go a bit slower.

“I did well in my first few games and the fans, the coach and the club showed confidence in me straight away. I then began to play all the time. This season isn’t over yet and we need to reach our objective.”