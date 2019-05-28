SPAL 2018/19 Season Review

Having barely stayed in the top flight last season, avoiding relegation must have been the aim of everyone at SPAL. The season couldn’t really have started any better. Three wins in their opening four games had SPAL sitting pretty in second spot, with only Juventus above them. But that’s when the slide started.

From September 22 until the beginning of the winter break on December 29, SPAL won just one game, drawing five and losing nine. As a result, the club slipped from second in the Serie A table to 16th. But a run of six wins in eight games – including memorable victories against Roma, Lazio and Juventus – left them 11th in by the end of the campaign.

Player of the Season: Manuel Lazzari

Once again, Lazzari has been brilliant for SPAL. Having been at the club when Giacomense merged with SPAL in 2013, he’s come up from Serie D to Serie A and is still performing. The defender was handed his first Italy cap by Roberto Mancini to round off of a fantastic year.

Best Signing: Andrea Petagna

The big, burly striker isn’t renowned for his goalscoring prowess but the Italy international scored 14 goals to help SPAL to safety. They have an obligation to buy Petagna for €10 million given they survived, but could sell him on for even more with Leicester City reportedly interested.

The Coach: Leonardo Semplici

Keeping hold of coach Leonardo Semplici was one of the clubs’ best pieces of business of the summer. Semplici guided SPAL from Serie C to Serie A in the space of three years and in his second season in the top division, managed to steer a club with one of the smallest budgets comfortably to mid-table.

Memorable Moment

Not a footballing moment, but the VAR decision in SPAL’s game against Fiorentina was a historical moment. SPAL thought they had gone 2-1 ahead when Mattia Valoti scored on the counter-attack but the referee viewed a previous incident on VAR and opted to award Fiorentina a penalty for Felipe’s trip on Federico Chiesa moments earlier. Although this had happened in other leagues, it was the first time it actually happened in Serie A.

The Bad

The lack of goals. Yes, Petagna has been great, and yes, SPAL have comfortably remained in the top flight. But like many smaller clubs, finding goals is the key struggle. Petagna only scored 14 goals but if he was to leave, SPAL would really be struggling.