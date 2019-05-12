SPAL v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

With survival and second place already secured the pressure is well and truly off as SPAL welcome Napoli to a rainy Ferrara.

The Stadio Paolo Mazza, however, is unlikely to fall quiet and the Curva Ovest will be demanding an extension to their impressive recent run at home, where the Biancazzurri have upset Roma and Juventus recently.

Since March 15 , SPAL have earned the most points in Serie A (19 in eight games) and only Napoli (18) have scored more goals than their 16 in this time period.

Goals are likely at both ends, as Napoli (11) and SPAL (8) are two of three sides that have scored in more consecutive Serie A games this season with Roma splitting them on nine.

SPAL: Viviano; Bonifazi, Cionek, Vicari, Fares; Lazzari, Missiroli, Murgia, Valoti; Floccari, Petagna.

Napoli: Meret; Malcuit, Koulibaly, Luperto, Mario Rui; Callejón, Allan, Fabián Ruiz, Zielinski; Younes, Milik.