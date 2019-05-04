Spalletti: Facing Udinese is like facing one of Inter’s direct rivals

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti isn’t taking Saturday’s match with Udinese lightly, as he has compared it to facing one of the Nerazzurri’s Champions League rivals.

The Beneamata currently sit third in the Serie A standings with four matches remaining, three points up on Atalanta and four up on Roma.

While Inter have their sights firmly set on reaching the Champions League for a second season running, Spalletti has called on his side to keep their focus against an Udinese outfit that sit just four points ahead of Empoli for the final relegation spot.

“Every match is decisive at this time,” he stated at his pre-match press conference. “Things will change depending on our rivals, who are also in the chase and how many points they earn as well.

“With four matches remaining, facing a side in the relegation battle like Udinese is like facing a direct rival. They will be very motivated and things will be difficult for us, which is why it will be a complicated match.

“[Igor] Tudor’s side try to attack you and they look to always win. They don’t wait for you and try to take advantage of the counter. They invite you into their half in order to have more space to attack.”

Rumours abound that one of Spalletti or Mauro Icardi will leave Inter this summer after a turbulent campaign, but the tactician made it clear he has no problems with the Argentine.

“I have no problem playing certain players over others,” he added. “In my eyes, there is no problem.

“My future is Udinese-Inter, and Inter-Chievo and so on. I have no problem coaching or playing a certain player.

“The future is Inter and doing well for Inter. That means coaching well, arriving early and working well.”