Spalletti: Inter were too wasteful

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti lamented his side’s wastefulness in front of goal as the Nerazzurri were forced to settle with a 0-0 draw against Udinese on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri could see their grip on third take a dent on Sunday when Atalanta take on Lazio, while Roma travel for a clash with Genoa.

Spalletti picked out Inter’s lack of quality in favourable situations as the reason why they failed to secure three points, and he even took a swipe at the lack of impact made by his substitutes.

“We lost a few too many balls and were too wasteful in certain situations,” he told DAZN after the match. “We should have continued what we did in the first half after the restart.

“When we found space in between the lines we should have finished things off with more quality. There were 10 times when we reached the byline and crossed the ball behind our players, so we should have done better.

“If we play a back and forth style we struggle, as we have players in defence that others don’t have. If Perisic’s header, if Keita’s shot and if all those balls in the middle of the area…

“It’s part of the game that pays dividends in the long run. I am the coach and I am made like this.

“I do expect more from the players that take the field in the final 10 minutes, like [Antonio] Candreva. They have to provide a spark.”

Lautaro Martinez started ahead of Mauro Icardi on Saturday, and although the latter was brought on after half-time, he did little to change proceedings.

“The match went the way it was meant to go,” Spalletti stated. “In the second half we conceded more with two strikers on the pitch.”