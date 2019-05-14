Spalletti: Journalists have been saying the same things about Inter for nine years

After Inter’s 2-0 win over Chievo on Monday night, coach Luciano Spalletti was once again ask about his future at the team, and wasn’t happy with suggestions he is waiting to be sacked.

Rumours have grown in recent days that Antonio Conte is due to take over at the Nerazzurri, and Spalletti insisted that is all they are.

“It is right that there has to be someone who analyses and makes decisions,” Spalletti told the press. “They make those decisions in order to improve the position.

“We never want it to be us [coaches] but we all have to be accountable to someone. There is always a person who is judging us and it can happen. It isn’t a problem.

“But if you report someone every day for three months, then there is clearly a desire to create imbalances and destabilise. This has been happening for nine years.

“This is part of being a coach, in Italy it is precarious and in some ways correct, because a team like Inter has to chose what is best for itself.

“However, let’s not forget where we started from. If Inter every two years you do the same thing, then that isn’t quality, it is just fishing.

“It is offensive to me that you [journalists] say the same thing many times and are just slinging mud at the wall to see what sticks.”

In terms of the game and where Inter are at this point of the season, Spalletti was relatively happy.

“In some matches we have played below our ability, but today we played a mature solid game,” Spalletti went on.

“The fans are alway asking for more, but all in all all we are doing well. In the final two games I can make the difference and then we will have the final analysis.”