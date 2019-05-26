Spalletti: No one thought Inter would make the Champions League after Empoli scored

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – After guiding Inter to another season in the Champions League, coach Luciano Spalletti was happy with the way the Nerazzurri managed it, despite being in fifth place with ten minutes of the match to play.

Substitute Keita Balde looked to have settled the nerves of the Nerazzurri fans with a goal early in the second half, but Hamed Junior Traore equalised with 14 minutes left to play. Then Radja Nainggolan bagged the winner with nine minutes left, tapping in after Matias Vecino hit the post. In the final moments Keita was sent off.

“After Empoli equalised no one believed we would be able to do it [get a second],” Spalletti told the press.

“We have reached a very important goal, and it’s true we could have made it earlier, but it’s ok like this.

“The last game could only have been like this. Empoli are a proper side, and deserved to stay in Serie A.”

When asked about the potential arrival of Antonio Conte at Inter, Spalletti was coy in his answer.

“Now they will talk, and I will listen,” Spalletti went on. “Over three months, pages and pages have been written, and maybe now nothing is true.

“Let’s see what comes out. I would like to stay, but…”