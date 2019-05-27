St Clair: Leaving Chelsea for Venezia was the right decision

Harvey St Clair moved to Italy a year ago, joining Venezia after turning down another contract with Chelsea, the club he grew up at.

His departure from Chelsea was dictated by the will to be challenged with first team football, and with 12 appearances and two assists to his name in this Serie B season things have seemingly gone the right way. He has also enjoyed the new experience of living abroad.

“It’s been a really good year for me, I have learnt a lot,” he exclusively told Forza Italian Football. “There’s been ups and some downs, but overall I have learnt a lot and I have really enjoyed it.

“I didn’t really know what to expect. I just went for it, took it day by day, and try to improve every day. I didn’t know what to expect, but I really like it, I’m really enjoying it.

“I would most definitely [make the same decision to move to Italy in hindsight]. I feel I’ve made the right decision [to move to Italy and to Venezia]. I would definitely make this decision again.

“On the pitch I’ve learnt a lot of tactical things off the ball, and more the Italian way of playing. The defending, the positioning. Just being in that first team environment, play for the three points every week. The training, the playing… It feels more real because it’s ‘men’s football’.”

“I stay away from the wine, but the lifestyle is really good. I enjoy learning a new language, Italian. I love the weather. It’s really nice here. I also live on my own, so I feel more responsible, definitely more independent.”

