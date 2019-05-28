St Clair: Youngsters at Chelsea should be getting more playing time

Despite being offered a offered a contract to stay in the Chelsea Academy, Harvey St Clair opted for a switch to Venezia, in order to play first team football, and a year on from that decision, he has no regrets.

The Scotland Under 21 International was a UEFA Youth League finalist with the Blues last season, but this year he has enjoyed the opportunity of a new challenge playing regular first team football in Serie B at Venezia, and believes the Chelsea Academy players have the quality to be given more playing time at the top level.

“I’ve been following Chelsea’s season,” St Clair exclusively told Forza Italian Football. “They finished third, have got Champions League next season, so they’ve had a good season.

“I’m happy to see some of my old team mates playing and getting some minutes in the first team – I think they deserve it. I’m happy to see some youngsters playing. It’s good that some are getting a chance now.

“[Youngsters at Chelsea should be getting more playing time]. I feel there’s enough talent in the academy. It’s just a case of opportunity. There’s a lot of talented players and I’m sure they’ve got what it takes to play at that level.”

