Top 5 Serie A Goals of the Season – 2018/19

With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, many thought Serie A would be awash with goals over the 2018/19 campaign, and while the Portuguese superstar did get his fair share, there were a number of unexpected heroes roaming Italy’s 18-yard boxes.

Fabio Quagliarella unexpectedly topped the goalscoring charts, earning himself his first ever Capocannoniere award, beating out Ronaldo and co. However, it was Duvan Zapata who was chasing him down as he led Atalanta to the Champions League.

La Dea were also Serie A’s most prolific team, scoring 77 goals over the 38 games, more than Juventus, Napoli, Inter and co.

Meanwhile, Krzystof Piatek ended the season as topscorer for two clubs – Genoa and Milan – only the second ever player to do so, after Alessandro Matri.

Here are Forza Italian Football’s Top 5 goals of the 2018/19 Serie A season.