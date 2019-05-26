Torino end the season on a high after routing Lazio

Torino ended the 2018/19 Serie A season with a convincing 3-1 win over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in their Sunday afternoon meeting.

Iago Falque and Sasa Lukic scored quick fire goals for the hosts, before Lorenzo De Silvestri made sure of the victory after Ciro Immobile had pulled one back for the visitors.

Neither side had much to play for at this late stage of the season, however the result could be of benefit of Torino should one of the sides ahead of them be excluded from European football.

Lazio defender Bastos looked to have been granted the golden opportunity to open the scoring from a corner, but saw his header slam into teammate Radu with Sirigu all at sea. A goalless first fifteen minutes preserved an ongoing record for Lazio of conceding the fewest goals in the first quarter of an hour in Serie A this season.

The home side were the first to get a shot in on target after 20 minutes had been played, a promising attack saw Aina launch his shot tamely into the hands of Proto. The Nigerian international was called upon shortly after to make a timely tackle to deny Immobile, leaving the Italian in a heap claiming for a penalty.

A calamitous set piece was enough to undo all the diligent defensive work of the first half for Lazio. Aina was involved again when his long throw in alluded all the blue and white shirts to land at the feet of Falque who made no mistake from close range.

It took a matter of seconds for Torino to double their account. Meite fed the ball through to Lukic after excellent work retaining possession, Proto unable to prevent the Serb skipping past him and finishing into an empty net.

Stability was restored to the Lazio ranks when their talismanic striker Immobile netted against his former club. Holding off Nkoudou the Italian international stabbed the ball through his legs and past Sirigu to join Belotti on 15 league goals for the season.

Chances, having previously been at a premium, came thick and fast for the away side. Acerbi almost burying his header from a corner and Immobile scuffing his shot having been found at the far post by Cataldi.

It all came to nothing, however. Approaching the final ten minutes of the game the Granata made it three after Proto parried the ball into the path of De Silvestri who chipped it beautifully into the far corner.

IMMOBILE MAKES HISTORY

The fiery frontman has become only the third Lazio player to score 15 goals in three different Serie A campaigns, joining Giuseppe Signori and Silvio Piola. At 29 the Italian will be considering his future, whether the chance of winning European glory is likely to allude him at Lazio.

MORETTI HANGS UP HIS BOOTS

The former Valencia and Genoa defender had announced his imminent retirement from the game just shy of his 38th birthday. Opting to start the game from the bench out of choice, he entered in the place of Izzo with ten minutes remaining and the captain’s armband passed over by Belotti.