Torino v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Torino welcome Lazio to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin for their final fixture of the 2018/19 Serie A season with both sides having suffered disappointment in their quest to finish in the top six.

The Granata have failed to register a Serie A win against the Biancocelesti in their last ten meetings, and come into this fixture following defeat to relegation battlers Empoli.

Lazio have secured European football through their Coppa Italia success and will be looking to finish the campaign on a high after a largely inconsistent season.

Torino: Sirigu, Izzo, N’Koulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Meite, Lukic, Baselli, Aina; Falque, Belotti.

Lazio: Proto; Bastos, Acerbi, Radu; Romulo, Parolo, Badelj, Jordao, Lulic; Cataldi, Immobile.