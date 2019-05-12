Torino v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

It is the turn of Torino to try to keep pace in the race for fourth place as they host Sassuolo in Sunday’s early kick-off.

The pressure is on the Granata to pick up points after Atalanta and Milan were both victorious on Saturday.

Daniele Baselli comes into the midfield for Torino after losing Tomas Rincon, while Roberto De Zerbi has opted for Filip Djuricic in attack ahead of Domenico Berardi.

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Moretti; De Silvestri, Lukic, Meite, Ansaldi; Baselli, Berenguer; Belotti.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Demiral, Ferrari, Peluso; Duncan, Magnanelli, Bourabia; Sensi, Djuricic, Boga.