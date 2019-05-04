Udinese v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter will look to take a stranglehold on third in the Serie A standings when they travel for a clash with Udinese at the Dacia Arena on Saturday.

Luciano Spalletti’s men currently sit three points up on Atalanta, and a win over the Zebrette would see them move one step closer to a return to the Champions League.

It won’t be easy however as Udinese are also in need of points to secure their place in Serie A given they sit just three points up on Empoli for the final relegation spot.

Udinese (3-5-2): Musso; Stryger-Larsen, De Maio, Nuytinck; D’Alessandro, Mandragora, Sandro, De Paul, Zeegelaar; Pussetto, Lasagna

Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Borja Valero, Brozovic; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez