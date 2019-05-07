VIDEO: AC Milan 2-1 Bologna – Survived but at what cost?

Ten-man AC Milan survived a late rally from Bologna to win 2-1 at the Stadio San Siro on Monday evening.

The match started well for Milan who went ahead through Suso 37 minutes in, then Fabio Borini doubled the lead just after the hour mark.

However, a Mattia Destro equaliser five minutes later, and a red card for Lucas Paqueta made life difficult for the Rossoneri, but they held on, as the visitors were also reduced to ten men when Nicola Sansone was given his marching orders late on.

As a result, Milan move up into fifth spot, level on points with Roma and three behind Atalanta, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.