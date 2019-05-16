VIDEO: Atalanta 0-2 Lazio – Inzaghi masterminds Coppa Italia win

Late substitute Sergej Milinkovic-Savic made the difference as he inspired Lazio to a 2-0 win over Atalanta as the Biancocelesti lifted the 2019 Coppa Italia.

The Serb was only on the park for three minutes before grabbing just his second ever Lazio goal as a substitute, breaking the deadlock with his first touch, before Joaquin Correa wrapped things up with in the final minute.

Both sides had chances in what was a scrappy game, but it was Lazio who took the crown, breaking the hearts of La Dea fans everywhere, as they won their seventh Coppa Italia.