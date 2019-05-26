VIDEO: Fiorentina 0-0 Genoa – An embarrassing game, but job done for both

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – Fiorentina and Genoa managed to avoid relegation to Serie B, as they drew 0-0 at the Stadio Franchi in the final match day of the 2018/19 Serie A.

The Viola and the Grifone managed to book a place in Serie A 2019/20 thanks to Inter’s victory over Empoli, meaning the latter side is relegated to Serie B.

It was one of the warmest atmospheres of the season at the Stadio Franchi, but the teams struggled to impress, just waiting for news from the Giuseppe Meazza.

Vieri Capretta was at the Stadio Franchi. Here’s what he made of the game.