VIDEO: Fiorentina 0-1 AC Milan – Rossoneri become favourites for Champions League qualification

Fiorentina remain without a win at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in 2019 after AC Milan left Tuscany with a 1-0 victory in Serie A’s Saturday evening game.

With the Curva Fiesole continuing their protests against the club’s ownership by leaving the stand vacated for the first half, La Viola’s on-field fortunes didn’t appear in much of a better state as their winless run extended to 12 games – their longest since 1989/90.

“The story speaks for you,” read a banner sat in the lower section of the Curva for the entirety of the match as they hit back at Diego Della Valle to add yet another layer to their ongoing feud.

On the pitch, Hakan Calhanoglu was the difference as he continued his incredible record against La Viola, while Suso bagged a record tenth assist of the campaign.

We had Conor Clancy in Florence for us, and he gave us his thoughts after the final whistle as Milan fans continued their celebrations.