VIDEO: Genoa 1-1 Roma – Lucky to leave with something

STADIO LUIGI FERRARIS (Genoa) – Cristian Romero was the hero for Genoa as his late goal earned the Grifone a 1-1 draw against Roma on Sunday evening in Serie A.

It looked as if the Giallorossi had bagged all three points when Stephan El Shaarawy netted in the 82nd minutes, but the Genoa defender popped up in the 91st to get the equaliser. Antonio Sanabria also missed a penalty in the final moment of the game.

That leaves Roma three points behind fourth placed Atalanta in the race for Champions League football, with just three matches remaining.