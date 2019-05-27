VIDEO: Inter 2-1 Empoli – Champions League secured… Just!

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – A crazy match at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza ended with Inter beating Empoli 2-1 and securing Champions League football for next season.

Substitute Keita Balde looked to have settled the nerves of the Nerazzurri fans with a goal early in the second half, but Hamed Junior Traore equalised with 14 minutes left to play.

Then Radja Nainggolan bagged the winner with nine minutes left, tapping in after Matias Vecino hit the post. In the final moments Keita was sent off.

That means Inter will be in the Champions League next season, finishing one point ahead of city rivals AC Milan, as Atalanta secured third.