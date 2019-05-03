VIDEO: Juventus 1-1 Torino – A chance missed

Just over 38,000 fans packed into the Allianz Stadium as Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Juventus from the jaws of defeat against Torino as the Derby della Mole ended 1-1.

Things went the way of Torino early on as Sasa Lukic put them ahead midway through the first half, capitalising on a mistake from Miralem Pjanic, but Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his 21st goal of the season at the death to keep Juventus’ unbeaten home record in tact.

Fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League, Torino hadn’t won away at Juventus since 1995 and had only emerged victorious once in the last 25 Serie A derbies.

As a result, Torino remain sixth in the Serie A table, two points behind Atalanta in fourth, though La Dea play on Sunday against Lazio.