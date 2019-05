STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – Atalanta took a huge step towards Champions League qualification with a stunning 3-1 win over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Marco Parolo gave the home side an early lead as they looked to boost their own hopes of a top four finish, but the visitors responded through goals from Duvan Zapata and Timothy Castagne and a Wallace own goal.

The result leaves Atalanta in fourth place on 62 points, just one point behind Inter in third with three rounds remaining.