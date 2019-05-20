VIDEO: Lazio 3-3 Bologna – Serie A status secured

STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – Bologna secured their Serie A survival with a 3-3 draw against Coppa Italia winners Lazio after an exhilarating second half featuring five goals.

Joaquin Correa opened the scoring for Lazio in the first half before Andrea Poli and Mattia Destro responded with a quickfire double after the break to put the Rossoblu in front.

Bastos equalised with a superb strike only for Riccardo Orsolini to put the visitors back in front, but substitute Sergej Milinkovic pulled the Aquile level with an exquisite free-kick 10 minutes from time.

The result means Bologna are assured of top-flight football next season as victory took Sinisa Mihjalovic’s side up to 12th place on 41 points, four points clear of the relegation zone with one round of fixtures remaining.