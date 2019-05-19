VIDEO: Parma 1-0 Fiorentina: Another season in Serie A for the Crociati

Serie A football will be played at the Stadio Ennio Tardini next season after Fabio Ceravolo sealed a 1-0 win for Parma against Fiorentina.

Recent months haven’t been easy for the Crociati but, with a game to spare, they preserved their top-flight status.

Bruno Alves and Roberto Inglese were missing for Roberto D’Aversa’s side, but they just about rode their luck through the second half and overcame the obvious tension to seal the points in the game’s last ten minutes.

We had Conor Clancy there to take in the action for us, and he gave his thoughts after the final whistle.