VIDEO: Parma 3-3 Sampdoria – Friendship honoured in memorable and action-packed game

It was a day of mutual respect and appreciation at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, where Parma and Sampdoria celebrated 30 years of friendship with a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Both teams wore novelty kits to mark the occasion, Fabio Quagliarella scored twice, with Gregoire Defrel, Marcello Gazzola, Alessandro Bastoni and Juraj Kucka also getting on the scoresheet.

Both sides led at varying points, and each ended the game with ten men as Omar Colley and Kucka saw red late on.

We had Conor Clancy there to take in the action for us.