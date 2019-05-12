VIDEO: Roma 2-0 Juventus – Late Gladiatorial display

STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – Two late goals earned Roma a 2-0 win over Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday that keeps them in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Giallorossi survived a first half onslaught thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Antonio Mirante before Alessandro Florenzi and Edin Dzeko struck in the final 11 minutes to continue a poor run of form from the Serie A champions.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have now won just once in their last five Serie A games, while Roma extended their unbeaten run in the competition to seven matches.