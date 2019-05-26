VIDEO: Roma 2-1 Parma – Farewell to De Rossi

STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – Daniele De Rossi marked his final game as a Roma player with a 2-1 Serie A victory over Parma at an emotional Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The capital club’s second-highest appearance holder, behind Francesco Totti, pulled on the Giallorossi shirt for the 616th and final time to a raucous and colourful reception.

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s first-half volley gave Roma the lead, but Gervinho equalised late on to offer the visitors hope before Diego Perotti responded almost instantly with a headed winner.