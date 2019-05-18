VIDEO: Sassuolo 0-0 Roma – More racism and further disappointment for the Giallorossi

Roma’s Champions League hopes took a blow on Saturday night in Reggio Emilia as Sassuolo held them to a scoreless draw, leaving them facing a season in the Europa League next term.

The Giallorossi had their chances on the night but couldn’t find a way to beat Andrea Consigli and his posts.

There was a clear message of condemnation aimed at president James Pallotta from the travelling fans and support of soon-to-be former midfielder and captain Daniele De Rossi, with the away fans voicing their frustration before kick off and throughout the game.

Unfortunately, those same fans aimed racial abuse at Alfred Duncan in the second half as he was the victim of monkey chants.

Our man Conor Clancy was at the Mapei Stadium to take it all in for us.