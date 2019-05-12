VIDEO: SPAL 1-2 Napoli: Late drama in Ferrara

Napoli’s dominance over SPAL continued this Sunday evening as the Partenopei left a wet and cold Ferrara with an 11th consecutive Serie A win over Gli Spallini.

Heavy and persistent rain left the pitch saturated on a May evening that wouldn’t have been out of place in late-November, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side overcame the conditions and a late surge from the hosts to clinch the points.

Both sides were always likely to score and so it proved, with each side now netting in 15 of the 16 top flight meetings between them and combining for 57 goals in those games.

Allan got the scoring underway in the second half before Andrea Petagna appeared to have sealed a point for the hosts only for Mario Rui to punish them shortly after.

We had Conor Clancy there to take in the game for us and he gave his thoughts after the final whistle.