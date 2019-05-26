VIDEO: SPAL 2-3 AC Milan – Europa League awaits Rossoneri after chaotic finale

Franck Kessie ensured that AC Milan did their part in pursuit of a Champions League spot in Serie A’s final round as he led the Rossoneri to a 3-2 win over SPAL at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.

But results elsewhere didn’t go the way of Gennaro Gattuso’s men, meaning they will spend the 2019/20 season in the Europa League while Atalanta and Inter will dine at European football’s top table in the Champions League.

Each of the three hopefuls – Milan, Inter and Atalanta – were outside the top four at various points throughout the evening, but it was those in Ferrara who ended the season falling so narrowly short.

Kessie was instrumental, as was his midfield partner Hakan Calhanoglu, but it was the former Atalanta ace who stole the show with two goals and an assist, in what was ultimately a disappointing day for Milan.

Conor Clancy was there to try to describe the madness for us.