Wanda Nara lashes out at television commentator
Conor Clancy Date: 20th May 2019 at 1:12pm
forward and ex-captain ’s wife has again landed herself in hot water with her latest social media outburst.

The striker came off the bench to score a penalty in Inter’s 4-1 loss at in Serie A on Sunday, which could be decisive in their Champions League chase.

Sky Sport Italia commentator Daniele Adani described the strike as being “useless,” which wasn’t taken to kindly.

“What’s useless is your sister’s p***y,” she screamed at the television, in a video she herself then posted on social media.

Afterwards, she refused to apologise, explaining that it was her belief that the goal was important for her husband in his current situation.

 

