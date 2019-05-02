Zola reveals Cagliari star was close to joining Chelsea

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has revealed Cagliari starlet Nicolo Barella was very close to joining the Blues in January.

The 22-year-old has been linked with several of Europe’s top clubs in recent months, with the likes of Juventus, Inter and AC Milan all keen to keep him in Italy.

Clubs outside the peninsula are also in on the Cagliari man, and Zola stated that a move to Stamford Bridge nearly occurred in January.

“How close was he? Very close,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about how close Barella was to joining Chelsea.

“He is very good and has always been liked by [Maurizio] Sarri. However things fell through in the end.”

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will continue their pursuit this summer, as they were recently handed a two-window transfer ban by FIFA.

Barella has one goal in 31 appearances for Cagliari in Serie A this season.