AC Milan add Ronaldo to summer wishlist

Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira is the latest Blucerchiati player to be linked with a move to AC Milan this summer.

The Rossoneri are hopeful of appointing current Sampdoria head coach Marco Giampaolo in the near future after the resignation of Gennaro Gattuso at the end of last season.

Having already been linked with both Dennis Praet and Joachim Anderson the Diavolo have also set their sights on Ronaldo Vieira according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Vieira was born in Guinea Bissau and as an English Under-21 international would become the first English player to feature for Milan since David Beckham in 2010.

The former Benfica and Leeds United youngster is seen as an ideal replacement for Tiemoue Bakayoko who looks set to return to Chelsea after his loan spell.

Any deal would likely fall far beneath the fee demanded for Bakayoko as Sampdoria are willing to listen to offers close to €10 million.